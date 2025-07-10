Sunsave solar review: best installer for solar subscriptions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you're exploring affordable ways to switch to solar energy, this Sunsave solar review covers everything you need to know. Sunsave stands out in the UK solar market with a unique offer: a fixed monthly subscription that includes solar panel installation, a battery system, insurance, and maintenance, all with no upfront cost. For homeowners who want to switch to solar without the large initial investment, Sunsave's solar subscription is a compelling option.

As solar power becomes increasingly popular, choosing the right installer can feel overwhelming. There are an estimated 4,000 solar installers in the UK, but many only serve specific regions. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve reviewed and ranked the best solar panel installers based on price, warranties, customer reviews, and standout features.

Sunsave is particularly appealing if you're comparing the cost of solar panels and want predictable long-term payments. Or if you're still exploring your options, be sure to check out our guide to the best solar panels for a deeper look at leading products on the market.

Why choose Sunsave?

Price for a typical three-bed house: £95/month. Includes all equipment, installation, insurance, downtime cover, and a 20-year performance guarantee. The price is fixed for the full term and includes a battery.

Area covered: England and Wales

Upfront cost: £0

Loan terms: 20-year loan at a low 3.3% fixed interest rate. Customers can repay early if they choose.

Typical time from inquiry to installation: 6-8 weeks now, with a target of 3-4 weeks

Founded: 2022

Sunsave’s solar offering differs from most other installers on our list in that it offers a long-term 20-year loan on your solar system, meaning there is no up-front cost. According to the company, customers may save up to one-third on their electricity bills from the very first month.

The interest rate is also very low, at 3.3 per cent per year, making it comparable to a mortgage rate.

Every Sunsave system includes a battery, helping users get the most use out of the power they generate, so long as everything is set up to maximise solar use.

Sunsave offers free replacements for parts such as batteries and inverters, which may come to the end of their working lives before solar panels do. The company provides a comprehensive guarantee: “Under the Sunsave Guarantee, whether in warranty or not, we’ll replace any equipment that isn’t working to a suitable level of performance – so the customer has peace of mind their system will be working to at least the projected levels for at least 20 years.”

open image in gallery Adding interest payments to the mix theoretically lengthens the time it takes to break even on the equipment ( Sunsave )

The long-term loan structure makes Sunsave solar panels ideal for households with high energy use, ample roof space, and plans to stay in the property for years to come.

The length of the loan means you’ll probably also plan on staying in your home for a long time, although Sunsave says the loan can be transferred to a new owner; though, this could complicate resale. For instance, if you move house, will your buyer take on the monthly payment?

You’ll also want to make the best of any power you sell back to the grid, snagging the best deals for exporting.

Adding interest payments to the mix theoretically lengthens the time it takes to break even on the equipment.

One consideration is the total cost: with interest payments, you’ll likely pay more over time compared to an upfront purchase. For reference, other solar buyers typically break even within five to 13 years, depending on system size, usage, and future energy prices.

However, if you prefer predictable payments, minimal risk, and the promise of free electricity after 20 years, Sunsave solar offers a compelling alternative.

Pros:

No upfront payment

Fixed monthly price

All components and maintenance covered for 20 years

Claimed savings from day one

Free electricity once loan ends

Cons: