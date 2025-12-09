Replacing old or inefficient windows is one of the most effective ways to improve your home’s warmth, security and energy efficiency, but working out how much new double-glazing windows cost can be surprisingly complex. Prices vary widely depending on the size and style of the window, the material you choose, the installer’s labour rates and where you live in the UK. While a simple uPVC casement window may fall at the lower end of the price range, timber, aluminium and bespoke designs can increase costs substantially.

In this guide, we break down the typical price ranges for different window types, explain the factors that influence the final quote, and outline what you should expect to pay for a full house of new double glazing. Whether you’re planning a single replacement or a whole-property upgrade, understanding the costs upfront will help you budget confidently and compare installers on a like-for-like basis.

To make things simpler, we’ve gathered average double glazing prices for a typical three-bedroom home, based on quotes from trusted UK installers. These figures provide a realistic starting point, even if your property is smaller or larger. Just remember, factors such as frame material, colour, and style can all affect the final cost, with bespoke finishes or non-uPVC windows often priced at a premium.

How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed house?

Double-glazing a three-bed house in the UK can cost between £4,000 and £7,000, according to Pontefract-based Value Doors & Windows, although you can spend much more than that depending on what options you decide to go for.

Yorkshire-based Coral Windows says £4,500 to £6,000 is possible, again depending on colour, finish and options.

According to our own research at The Independent, for a set of eight basic uPVC casement windows on the average three-bed house, £4,500 is the target price you should be aiming for.

UPVC windows tend to be the most economical, with timber and aluminium costing more – £14,000 and £9,600, respectively.

It’s important to reiterate that being in a remote location, having very large or odd-shaped windows, or opting for extras such as different colours or tougher locks will inflate this figure.

According to industry data, smaller flush casement windows of 60x90cm cost about £480, while bigger ones of 94x160cm may be up to £700.

How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed terraced house?

Terraced homes are typically smaller and so may have smaller, if not fewer, windows.

This means that the window frames themselves will be smaller and cost less, although labour costs will not decrease that much.

You should aim for about £3,800 for new uPVC windows in an eight-window average three-bed terraced home.

For timber frames, which cost a lot more but could last up to 40 years rather than the 20 years that plastic frames will last for, aim for less than £12,000.

Your other main choice is aluminium frames, which will last a similar time to wood frames, but with less maintenance. Aim for about £8,000.

If you live in a conservation area, you may have to abide by the rules and go for a more expensive option, such as wooden frames or sash windows, which cost about 50 per cent more than outward-opening casement models.

Quotes will also depend on features such as locks or fancy glass types such as Low-e, which help stem heat loss. Where in the country you are located will also affect the price you pay.

How much does it cost to double-glaze a three-bed detached or semi-detached house?

A detached or semi-detached home will probably cost more because it will have larger rooms.

Larger rooms will mean bigger frames, and prices for the materials will rise as a result. Labour costs should not move that much, although larger homes could find themselves in a conservation area where bay or sash windows are demanded. These cost more.

You should aim for about £5,000 for new uPVC windows. For timber frames, aim for less than £15,000. For aluminium frames, aim for about £11,000.

Average double glazing window cost for two- and four-bedroom houses

While most UK guides use a three-bedroom home as the benchmark for estimating double glazing costs, property size has a clear impact on the final price. The number of windows, their size, and the mix of styles, such as bays, casements, bows, tilt-and-turns, or sash windows all contribute to the overall cost.

For a two-bedroom house, you can expect to pay between £3,000 and £5,000 for new double glazing. This typically covers around eight to ten standard uPVC windows, including installation. Homes with aluminium or timber frames will cost more, usually between £5,500 and £8,000, reflecting higher material and labour costs.

A four-bedroom property generally requires 12 to 15 windows, so total costs rise accordingly. Homeowners can expect to spend between £6,000 and £10,000 for uPVC, or £9,000 to £14,000 for aluminium or timber. Bespoke designs, large feature windows, and high-end finishes such as anthracite grey or woodgrain effects will also increase the price.

These figures are averages, but they serve as a useful guide when gathering quotes. Costs vary by region, with London and the South East typically the most expensive, as well as by installer. To get an accurate idea for your home, compare at least three quotes and ensure they include both materials and labour.

How does pricing compare to single and triple glazing?

Triple glazing is increasingly popular, although it’s still a small part of the market. It offers more savings in heat retention and it blocks more noise, but it is also heavier and more expensive. Expect to pay about 15 per cent more.

There are also fewer fitters and fewer styles available. You may be limited to uPVC windows for many companies.

Single glazing will cost about 10-20 per cent less, although if you are choosing it, that’s probably because you are in a listed property –perhaps with hard-to-fit or odd-shaped windows, which may increase the price. Offering a catch-all guide is difficult.

You should also budget about £350 to £550 for scaffolding if you need it.

Is double glazing worth it? Will it reduce my bills?

Yes, is the short answer, and particularly as energy prices remain high.

The premium to single glazing is small and single glazing is in limited supply. According to the Energy Saving Trust, installing A-rated double glazing in a semi-detached home will save £140 a year in lower energy bills compared to single glazing. If the windows last 20 years, that’s a £2,800 saving, which is about half the cost of installation if you are able to secure a deal of £4,500, which The Independent’s research suggests you should.

For single glazing to make financial sense by comparison, it would have to cost less than half the price of double glazing, bearing in mind the heating bill savings.

Then there are the other benefits to double glazing, including noise reduction and better security.

With triple glazing, the saving compared to single panes of glass is £150 a year, £10 more than double glazing, and so only £200 more over the 20 year period than double glazing.

Will it improve the value of my house?

Maybe. New windows are likely to look good, which is always a plus when trying to sell a home. Draughty, misty or mouldy windows will probably put buyers off. Just be suspicious of anyone who tells you that spending an amount on new windows will have a greater effect on the value of your house.

There are too many moving parts to the housing market to make that claim. Location and the state of the economy are far more likely to have a big effect on the price you sell your home for.

Can I get a government grant for double glazing?

There is currently no UK-wide government grant that directly covers the cost of installing new double glazing. Programmes that previously offered window funding, such as the Green Homes Grant, have now closed. However, a few routes may still help some households reduce the cost of energy-efficiency upgrades, including windows, depending on eligibility.

ECO4 (Energy Company Obligation)

Energy suppliers can fund certain home-improvement measures for households on low incomes or receiving qualifying benefits. ECO4 mainly focuses on insulation and heating upgrades, but in limited cases it may include window improvements where they are necessary to meet the scheme’s overall energy-efficiency targets. Eligibility is strict, and funding is not guaranteed.

Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS)

This scheme offers support for basic insulation measures to households in lower council tax bands or those receiving benefits. GBIS does not typically cover new double glazing, but improving insulation elsewhere in the home may help reduce overall energy-efficiency project costs.

Local authority schemes

Some councils run small grants or home upgrade schemes that may include window repair or replacement for vulnerable households. These vary significantly by region and are often means-tested. Your local council will have information on whether any such schemes are available.

For most homeowners, double glazing is still a self-funded improvement. Because grants are limited, the best way to keep costs down is to obtain multiple quotes, check whether installers offer financing options and verify that products meet energy-efficiency standards such as BFRC ratings and FENSA or CERTASS certification.

How to get the best price on double glazing for your three-bed house

Don’t be too surprised if the initial quotes you get from fitters come in at up to double our £4,500 price. Fitting firms are cheeky like that and rely on the fact that most people aren’t used to haggling and buy most things retail.

Get a number of quotes and ask for a thorough breakdown, including how many hours of work are needed and the cost per window.

Don’t be afraid to ask for discounts beyond any offered upfront. It may be their summer sale, but there’s often room to negotiate the price down a little further.

And don’t be pressured into accepting deals on the same day they’re offered. This is a ploy to keep you from shopping around for quotes from other firms.

Late autumn and early winter is a quiet time for some installers, so that can be good time to pounce. In the spring, homeowners are often looking to fix problems they’ve spotted during the colder winter months, making it a busier time for installers.

Finally, read any sales agreement very thoroughly, making sure it matches what the sales rep told you, word for word. If there is a disagreement, it will be the contract that holds water, not the quick-fire promises made to you verbally to get you to sign.

FAQs

What can you expect to pay for four-bed and larger homes?

To fit a four-bed house with double glazing costs between £6,000 and £9,500 for uPVC and basic options, according to Value Doors & Windows. Bay windows can cost up to £2,100 for a large, five-section bay.

You’ll also pay more for shaped windows, such as oval, arch or circle.

The cost per window will also be influenced by how much work is done. If you’re having the whole house done at once, you’ll find the cost of each window ought to be lower since you can share other costs such as scaffolding – if you need it – and labour across more windows.