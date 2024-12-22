“They better be careful”: Trump repeats tariff threats on EU
“The golden age of America is upon us!” Trump declared.
He praised the post-election stock market, “small business optimism,” and a surge in bitcoin.
Trump also said he informed Mexico and Canada that they have to “stop pouring illegal drugs and aliens into our country,” he said. The president-elect has threatened to impose hefty tariffs on the neighboring countries if they don’t stop the flow of drugs and migrants into the U.S.
Trump then said the European Union has “treated us very badly,” saying they don’t take our agricultural products or cars but “we take ours.”
We’re not going to let the E.U. turn the U.S. into a “dumping ground,” the president-elect continued.
Earlier this week, threatened to levy tariffs against the E.U. in a Truth Social post: “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way.”
