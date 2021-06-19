Centrist Dad

My 90s fashion statements are still going strong

Questioned by his children about his teenage ‘style’, Will Gore kicks back in his Adidas trackie bums and reminisces about indie chic

Saturday 19 June 2021 21:30
<p>TV shows like ‘Friends’ were a big fashion influence on the Nineties teen</p>

At the age of 11, my daughter is suddenly fashion conscious, at least when it comes to clothes. At the age of 11, I was wearing whatever my mother bought me from a variety of small town clothing stores and jumble sales.

Actually, that’s not strictly true. From 11 and right on through my teenage years, I mostly wore the clothes my younger brother had grown out of. He was a big lad.

This week our daughter was musing at the kitchen table about the style choices of the current generation of teens - leisure wear and midriff-exposing tops apparently. I assume that’s mainly the girls.

