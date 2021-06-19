My 90s fashion statements are still going strong

At the age of 11, my daughter is suddenly fashion conscious, at least when it comes to clothes. At the age of 11, I was wearing whatever my mother bought me from a variety of small town clothing stores and jumble sales.

Actually, that’s not strictly true. From 11 and right on through my teenage years, I mostly wore the clothes my younger brother had grown out of. He was a big lad.

This week our daughter was musing at the kitchen table about the style choices of the current generation of teens - leisure wear and midriff-exposing tops apparently. I assume that’s mainly the girls.