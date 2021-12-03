How did America’s right wing turn abortion into such a toxic and divisive issue?

Richard Nixon supported abortion but today only three Republican legislators elected to Washington DC are pro-choice, writes Andrew Buncombe

Friday 03 December 2021 21:30
<p>Right to an abortion faces greatest threat for a generation as Supreme Court considers Mississippi law</p>

The words championing reproductive rights for women could not have been more plainly spoken.

“It is my view that no American woman should be denied access to family planning assistance because of her economic condition,” they read.

“I believe we should establish as a national goal, the provision of adequate family planning services within the next five years to all those who want them but cannot afford them.”

