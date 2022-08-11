Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests

New research suggests that fatigue is a mechanism to preserve the integrity of our brain functioning, Andy Gregory reports

Thursday 11 August 2022 17:53
Comments
<p>Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in the brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests </p>

Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in the brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests

(Getty/iStock)

Scientists have unearthed new evidence to explain why long periods of thinking intensely can feel as exhausting as physical labour.

According to their theory, this fatigue is caused by an accumulation of potentially toxic substances in the brain.

This build-up – of a chemical called glutamate – in turn alters our control over decision-making, so that we shift toward actions that require no effort or waiting as cognitive fatigue sets in.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in