Inside Politics: More UK troops sent to Kabul and refugee settlement scheme announced

One of the major questions remaining – and one which security experts and commentators alike are seemingly still unable to answer – is what kind of Taliban regime the Afghan people now face. Will it be the brutal force that ruled through fear until it was ousted from power in 2001, or are we likely to see a reformed group, which treats women with respect and allows them to have an education, as its leaders are claiming? The group holds a press conference later to address some of those questions. But only time will tell if it has really changed, and the true answers likely to come long after the cameras have left Kabul.

