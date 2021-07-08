Banks helping fund destruction of Amazon rainforest, environmental group claims

Major banks’ investments in fossil fuel extraction are putting at risk the Amazon rainforest and the wider global climate, with the ecologically vital region now at a “tipping point”, according to a new report by activists.

Stand.earth accused the institutions of being complacent and failing to do all they could to protect the rainforest, despite having policies in place that purported to screen out risky ventures.

The Canadian pressure group analysed 14 top US and European banks for its report, released on Thursday.