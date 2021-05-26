Amazon indigenous people’s lifestyle may hold key to slowing down ageing, scientists say
Diet and activity could explain why the Bolivian Tsimanes’ brains decay 70% slower than those of Europeans, reports Leonie Chao-Fong
A
n Amazon indigenous group whose brains age 70 per cent slower than those of Europeans could offer valuable insight into preventing dementia, scientists have said.
Researchers said the Tsimane indigenous people’s healthy diet and active lifestyle could explain the difference in brain decay compared to western populations.
They believe their findings may help scientists understand how to avoid Alzheimer's and dementia in later life.
