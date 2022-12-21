Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: 999

Ambulance workers take stike action in row over pay and conditions and Priti Patel criticised over Rwanda Christmas card, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 21 December 2022 08:36
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Some festive cheer this Wednesday morning: today is the winter solstice, which means the days get longer and the nights become shorter from tomorrow.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in