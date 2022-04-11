Children think meat eating is less morally acceptable than adults and that farm animals should be better treated
Researchers suggest more vegetarian options in schools could help break ‘normalisation’ of meat eating, writes Harry Cockburn
Children’s views on animal welfare are "dramatically" different from adults’, with much higher concern for welfare, and the belief that eating animals is "less morally acceptable" than it is to adults.
New research by scientists at The University of Exeter indicates that children believe farm animals "should be treated the same as people and pets", but also shows how views change during adolescence.
The research team asked children aged 9 – 11 about their thoughts on the moral status and treatment of farm animals (pigs) pets (dogs) and people.
