At the age of 42, I still can’t grow a beard

There are plenty of good reasons to be nostalgic about the Nineties – at least if you grew up in them: the Premier League started, Britpop burgeoned, Blair won his landslide, we got a fifth TV channel, the economy (eventually) boomed. All in all, people were confident and beautiful; the world was more or less peaceful; we hadn’t yet reached the point of probable no return on climate change. Oh, and the internet hadn’t ruined everything.

Yes, yes, there were a few downsides – and Channel 5 was pretty crap – but let’s leave that for another time. One of the other very good things about the Nineties was that there were almost no beards. Massive sideburns had their moment in the sun, and towards the back end of the decade some very precise goatees gained dubious prominence. But honestly, if I sit and think for five minutes about the most famous beards of the period, I struggle to get much beyond Noel Edmonds and Robin Cook.

At my sixth form college, facial hair was permitted but very rarely seen, aside from on a couple of scruffy grunge fans. When I went to university in 1997, there was a similar beard desert. Having checked a year group photograph for the purposes of this column, there appear to have been three beards only – one sported by a scientist, one by a narcissist and the last by a German.