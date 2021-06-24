Researchers identify cause of heart block in athletes

Finding could help doctors monitor ‘heart rhythm disturbances’ in sportspeople, study’s first author says

Rory Sullivan@RorySullivan92
Thursday 24 June 2021 03:27
comments
<p>Footballer Christian Eriksen has been fitted with a defibrillator implant after suffering a cardiac arrest on 12 June, 2021. </p>

Footballer Christian Eriksen has been fitted with a defibrillator implant after suffering a cardiac arrest on 12 June, 2021.

(PA)

Researchers have worked out why some athletes experience heart block, after studying the effects of long-term exercise in mice and retired racehorses.

Scientists from Manchester, Montpellier and Copenhagen discovered that regular, intense exercise caused molecular changes in the animals’ atrioventricular (AV) node.

They spotted a reduction in key proteins called ion channels, which control conduction in this part of the heart.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments