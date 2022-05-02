Test to spot rare eye cancer in unborn babies rolled out across NHS

Doctors will look for hereditary clues in latest genetic test to be made available on health service

Liam James
Tuesday 03 May 2022 00:26
Comments
<p>Retinoblastoma: Eye cancer in children causes white reflection in pupil </p>

Retinoblastoma: Eye cancer in children causes white reflection in pupil

(NHS)

Babies at risk of a rare form of eye cancer will be tested in the womb in a new screening programme being rolled out across the NHS.

The test can find whether a child has retinoblastoma and is likely to identify around 50 cases each year in England.

Retinoblastoma is a rare type of eye cancer mostly found in young children under the age of five.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in