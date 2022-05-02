Test to spot rare eye cancer in unborn babies rolled out across NHS
Doctors will look for hereditary clues in latest genetic test to be made available on health service
Babies at risk of a rare form of eye cancer will be tested in the womb in a new screening programme being rolled out across the NHS.
The test can find whether a child has retinoblastoma and is likely to identify around 50 cases each year in England.
Retinoblastoma is a rare type of eye cancer mostly found in young children under the age of five.
