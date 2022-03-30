My Carbon Footprint: How to stop our hard-earned cash fuelling climate chaos
If you have to ask whether your personal finances are funding climate change, the answer is probably yes. Here’s what you can do about it, says Kate Hughes
Deep down, I already knew my card would be declined as I approached the bloke at the till. He took one look at it, looked up at me, looked back at it, and muttered “Not a chance” under his breath.
Sure enough, the computer said no. But not for the usual reasons.
My bank card, a plant-based number rather than plastic, was disintegrating fast. I figured it was worth one last go, if only to satisfy my curiosity about which bit of the card – either present or by now missing in action – was the important bit. I’m still not sure.
