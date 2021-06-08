Tiny creatures recovered from Siberia permafrost found to be 24,000 years old
Microscopic creatures are able to reproduce once thawed
A tiny creature was able to survive 24,000 years of being frozen — and then reproduce once thawed, a new study suggests.
The microscopic multi-celled organism, known as a bdelloid rotifer, was dug up from the River Alayeza in Siberia.
Once thawed, the tiny creature, which belongs to the genus Adineta, was said to be able to reproduce asexually.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies