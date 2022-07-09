Ben Wallace: Can this military man pull rank on his Tory leadership rivals?

If Ben Wallace, our hard-working defence secretary, does become prime minister in a few weeks, he will make history.

This is not because he was a military man, rising to the rank of captain in the Scots Guards: we’ve had quite a few of those as prime minister before (though not since Ted Heath was ousted in 1974). Nor because Wallace has no discernible views on economics, beyond the usual shibboleths and the prevailing policy of the Conservative government at any given time. There are many precedents for that as well. No: the Right Honourable (Captain) Robert Ben Lobban Wallace MP will be the first bald premier since Clement Attlee left office in 1951.

That, in a world disfigured by prejudice against the follicly challenged, is a supreme political achievement in itself. At a stroke, he will have banished memories of the domed but doomed Neil Kinnock and Iain Duncan Smith. For those of us going a bit thin on top, Wallace is an inspirational figure. If he keeps Nadhim Zahawi on as chancellor, or better still appoints the “power-bald” Sajid Javid to be his neighbour in No 11, sketch writers will be able to crack the old joke about the government behaving like two bald men arguing about a comb.