£200 for being more green? Yes please

I have in my hands the rarest of items these days – notification of a utility bill rebate. More than £200 worth too. Thanks very much, I’ll have that.

Given the terrifying predictions around bills and the cost-of-living crisis overall right now it feels like I’m defying some sort of law of nature. Especially as the same rebate merrily also tells us our direct debits will drop by 45 per cent from March.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m more than happy to snatch my money back from those making massive profits by, for example, failing to invest in system upgrades that mean our local river is unsafe to swim in.