Europe’s birds of prey population is 55,000 lower than it should be because of the use of lead shot by hunters to kill animals that raptors eat, scientists have calculated.

Poisoning from lead ammunition has left populations of many raptors far lower than they should be, according to the first study of its kind.

The lead author said the continued blanket use of lead gunshot meant that “hunting as a pastime simply cannot be considered sustainable unless things change”.