Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Bitcoin ‘as bad for environment as beef production’

Digital cryptocurrency uses more energy than mining gold, reports Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Thursday 29 September 2022 17:56
Comments
<p>In 2020, Bitcoin mining used 75.4 terawatt hours per year (TWhyear-1) – higher energy usage than Austria or Portugal</p>

In 2020, Bitcoin mining used 75.4 terawatt hours per year (TWhyear-1) – higher energy usage than Austria or Portugal

(Getty Images)

Bitcoin is doing as much damage to the environment as beef production, researchers have found in a new report about the impact of the popular cryptocurrency on the climate.

Rather than being seen as similar to ‘digital gold’, Bitcoin should instead be compared to much more energy intensive products such as beef, natural gas, and crude oil, the report said.

In December 2021, Bitcoin had an approximate market value of $960 billion, with a roughly 41 percent global market share among cryptocurrencies.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in