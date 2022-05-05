Mysterious ‘black widow’ pulsar found just 3,000 light years from Earth

Astronomers have observed what appears to be a rare stellar oddity known as a “black widow binary” just about 3,000 light-years away from Earth.

So far, scientists have discovered about two dozen black widow binaries in the Milky Way galaxy, with the newest one named ZTF J1406+1222.

These stellar formations consist of a rapidly spinning neutron star (pulsar) – the core remnant of a collapsed massive star – consuming a smaller companion star.