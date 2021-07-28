‘Risk of power blackouts’ unless capacity expanded for electric cars

Increasing demand for power as more people charge electric cars could result in "blackouts" in parts of the country unless suppliers create extra capacity, MPs have warned.

Drivers of electric vehicles should be incentivised to recharge batteries "little but often", otherwise demand for electricity could outstrip supply, the Commons Transport Committee said on Wednesday.

As part of efforts to reach net zero emissions targets, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2030, with hybrid vehicles - which use a combination of fuel and electricity - phased out by 2050.