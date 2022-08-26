Blue butterfly once extinct in UK now thriving
“It demonstrates that we can reverse the decline of globally-threatened species,” say researchers
A butterfly once thought to have gone extinct is now thriving in Britain after 150 years.
Thousands of the large blue butterfly have been recorded in south-west England, thanks to a conservation project by the Royal Entomological Society.
“This success shows that if we can understand the ecological requirements of very rare and difficult species, we can turn back the trend of decline,” said ecologist David Simcox.
