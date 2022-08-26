Jump to content
Blue butterfly once extinct in UK now thriving

“It demonstrates that we can reverse the decline of globally-threatened species,” say researchers

Furvah Shah
Friday 26 August 2022 10:40
The blue butterfly now has a population of around 750,000 in Britain

The blue butterfly now has a population of around 750,000 in Britain

(Jeremy Thomas)

A butterfly once thought to have gone extinct is now thriving in Britain after 150 years.

Thousands of the large blue butterfly have been recorded in south-west England, thanks to a conservation project by the Royal Entomological Society.

“This success shows that if we can understand the ecological requirements of very rare and difficult species, we can turn back the trend of decline,” said ecologist David Simcox.

