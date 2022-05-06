Book of a lifetime: Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell

Growing up in Sixties suburban London was rather like lying in tepid bathwater for several years. Into this sleepy complacency fell Nineteen Eighty-Four, a book that entrapped me for life. I was on the cusp of adolescence, reading voraciously, gradually testing the limits of my smug world, and bought it in the Popular Book Centre Greenwich, a seedy secondhand shop with a nice line in top-shelf smut. As we were still 15 years away from the novel’s date, I naively assumed it would provide futuristic rocket adventures.

Heinemann printed it as part of the Modern Novel Series, a catch-all collection that included LP Hartley and Somerset Maugham. The blank green-and-white cover hid any indication of the content. I skipped the deadening introduction by Stephen Spender and arrived at the first line. “It was a bright cold day in April and the clocks were striking thirteen.”