Book of a lifetime: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

On my 10th birthday my mother gave me a copy of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Charles Lutwidge (the archaic form of Lewis, just as “Carroll” is a form of “Charles”) Dodgson published the book on 26 November 1865; maybe my copy was already called Alice in Wonderland – I don’t remember. But I read it in a single afternoon, and have been re-reading it ever since.

Some critics insist that children don’t understand Alice, and may be frightened by its violence and cruelty. I took to it at once, loving the fact that an adult, even one from the far-off past, shared my sense of humour. I revelled in all the logical games and the wordplay. It made me laugh till my sides hurt.

Dodgson wrote it as a fantasy – a dream, of course – after telling the original story to 10-year-old Alice Liddell one lazy summer afternoon on a boating trip; but here was an adventure I might have made, and all the characters that Alice met I longed to meet too. I quickly acquired Through the Looking Glass, devouring it, but somehow – Tweedledum and Tweedledee apart – its characters didn’t strike quite the same chord. The tone is altogether darker.