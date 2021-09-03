Book of a Lifetime: Revenge of the Lawn by Richard Brautigan

Many attempts have been made to define Richard Brautigan’s work – Beat, scat, Zen Buddhist, magical-realist, hippie, cult, outsider, naive, pacific, lunatic. Nowhere is his work’s resistance to categorical designation more apparent than in Revenge of the Lawn: Stories 1962-1970. I came across this oddest collection in my late teens, which might be a perfect age to discover Brautigan. The vim and originality of tones and images, the berserk plots and off-the-wall incidents, seemed perfectly pitched to appeal to a rebellious, youthful sense of humour. The language was deceptively informal, poetic, “hip”.

Back then I was a troubled reader, full of northwest rain and rural loneliness. Books felt like portals into even remoter worlds – papery oubliettes where no one else existed and the author was absent. I wanted company, not a textual abstract. But here was a sudden, slender volume that was host to a multitude of companionable voices. Some of the pieces were startlingly brief; I could open the pages and hop in and out. More than this: amid the rabble of characters was a singular presence – the writer was there, in some state or other. He was there, playing around, often exposed and steering the narrative the way authors were not supposed to. I could imagine verbal and metaphysical light bulbs going on above his head. I could see him crafting these extraordinary, joyful, lovelorn gifts of prose and handing them over to me, the reader. And what gifts!