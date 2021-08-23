Inside Politics: Boris Johnson to plead with Joe Biden for more time in Afghanistan
The prime minister will push the president to move the evacuation deadline beyond the end of the month, writes Adam Forrest
Donald Trump is back and rewriting history – raging against “total surrender” in Afghanistan. “This would have never happened if I was president!” he told a rally in Alabama. Boris Johnson is said to have told aides “only half-jokingly” that it would’ve been better if Trump had won (a claim denied by No 10). Whatever he think of Joe Biden, the PM is ready to plead with the president to push the evacuation past the end of the month.
Inside the bubble
Political correspondent Ashley Cowburn on what to look out for today:
