Inside Politics: Further changes expected in No 10 as confidence vote looms

The new week brings little respite for Boris Johnson, who faces lingering questions about how much longer he can hang on in No 10 despite an overhaul of his top team, as he desperately attempts to draw a line under the partygate scandal. With reports suggesting that a confidence vote could be triggered as early as this week, one polling expert has said that the Big Dog is fighting a “losing battle” to recover his popularity. Away from the Johnson leadership news, Rishi Sunak’s Treasury has blocked the multibillion pound plan to clear NHS backlogs amid ongoing cabinet tensions, and Emmanuel Macron claims his negotiations with Vladimir Putin will likely prevent war in Ukraine.

Inside the bubble

The House of Commons sits from 2.30pm with work and pensions questions. After that it is any post-weekend UQs or statements.Later, MPs will move through the annual announcement of the benefits and pensions uprating. There will also be consideration of Lords amendments to the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill.