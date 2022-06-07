Inside Politics: Big Dog badly wounded

Boris Johnson wins confidence ballot but 40 per cent of MPs vote to remove him, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 07 June 2022 08:52
Boris Johnson will today attempt to shift the conversation on from last night’s damaging confidence vote. But are his days in office now numbered? Amid the Tory bloodletting over the Big Dog’s future, a cabinet minister appeared to admit that the government’s preparation for the Covid pandemic was in inadequate.

Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today:

