Boris Johnson lived out his childhood dream yesterday as he got to play world king for a day in front of the Tory Party faithful. Back to reality: his keynote address has been criticised by business as “vacuous” and “economically illiterate”. Elsewhere, Priti Patel has been accused of weaponising violence against women to justify new laws that will “curtail freedom and deepen inequality” and a think tank has warned the PM’s bid to fix social care could result in council tax rises.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess until 18 October.