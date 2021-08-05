Inside Politics: Johnson’s COP26 summit in ‘deep trouble’ and Covid travel rules ease

Charlie Watts, the legendary Rolling Stones drummer, has had to pull out of the band’s upcoming US tour after having emergency surgery. Watts underwent a “successful procedure” and is in good spirits, even joking that “for once, my timing has been a little off.” We wish him well in his recovery. Back at Westminster, Boris Johnson can’t get no satisfaction. His plans for the COP26 climate summit are said to be in “deep water” and Labour is attempting to take full advantage. Elsewhere, the Tory co-chairman is facing growing questions about the overlap between his business interests and party role. Covid travel rules have been relaxed.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess. Johnson heads to northeast Scotland today for the second leg of his trip and visits a renewables project. Keir Starmer also remains in Scotland. He visits a windfarm near Glasgow, with his Scottish counterpart Anas Sarwar.