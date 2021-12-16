Inside Politics: Reduce socialising to save your Christmas, PM tells Britons

Parliament goes into recess later today amid growing concern about the impact omicron could have on the NHS, with Professor Chris Whitty and Boris Johnson urging the public to reduce their contacts over the next week or so if they want to have a normal Christmas. Meanwhile, the prime minister has accused a very senior ITV journalist of “mischaracterising” reports of lockdown-busting parties last Christmas – hours after photos emerged of a bash inside the party’s Westminster HQ showing at least 20 people in attendance and enjoying refreshments. Elsewhere, voters head to the polls in the North Shropshire by-election triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson.

Inside the bubble

Commons sits from 9.30am with transport questions before any urgent questions and ministerial statements at 10.30am