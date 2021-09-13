Inside Politics: Johnson ‘dead set’ against new lockdowns as winter plan finalised

Another week, another U-turn. No 10 is scrapping vaccine passports amid reports of a backlash among the Tory grassroots – and days after the party fell behind Labour in a new poll. Elsewhere, experts are calling for “oppressive” elements of the policing bill to be removed and Labour leader Keir Starmer sets out his vision for the party.

Inside the bubble

Oral questions to Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, at 2.30pm. The Public Accounts Committee meets at 2.30pm to discuss “efficiency in government” and the Treasury Committee meets at 3.30 to consider the future of financial services. Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill is in committee stage.