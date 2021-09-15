“Beefs” are usually fought out by rappers on either side of the United States, or postcode areas in cities like London. But yesterday Nicki Minaj, the tough-talking Trinidadian-born New York-raised star, renowned for her “animated flow”, became embroiled in a transatlantic war of words with Professor Chris Whitty, the original gangster of chief medical officers, who criticised her over an apparently anti-vax tweet, the details of which are probably best spared at this hour of the morning. The “dis” sparked a surreal turn of events in which Minaj sent a personal message to Boris Johnson, jokingly saying how she went to school with Margaret Thatcher before heading off to Oxford. She clearly knows the Tory Party. The episode was a bit of light relief in what was otherwise another ominous day at a Covid press conference. Ministers have been warned that without new measures to damp down Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions could soon soar beyond the peak seen at the start of 2021 to as many as 7,000 a day.

