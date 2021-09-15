Inside Politics: Sage warns of 7,000 Covid hospitalisations a day as Johnson sets out winter plan
Scientific advisers say hospital numbers could spiralling as early as next month without intervention, but PM ‘confident’ lockdowns won’t be needed, writes Matt Mathers
“Beefs” are usually fought out by rappers on either side of the United States, or postcode areas in cities like London. But yesterday Nicki Minaj, the tough-talking Trinidadian-born New York-raised star, renowned for her “animated flow”, became embroiled in a transatlantic war of words with Professor Chris Whitty, the original gangster of chief medical officers, who criticised her over an apparently anti-vax tweet, the details of which are probably best spared at this hour of the morning. The “dis” sparked a surreal turn of events in which Minaj sent a personal message to Boris Johnson, jokingly saying how she went to school with Margaret Thatcher before heading off to Oxford. She clearly knows the Tory Party. The episode was a bit of light relief in what was otherwise another ominous day at a Covid press conference. Ministers have been warned that without new measures to damp down Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions could soon soar beyond the peak seen at the start of 2021 to as many as 7,000 a day.
Inside the bubble
Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
