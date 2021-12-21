Inside Politics: PM delays decision on Covid curbs

A mammoth cabinet meeting lasting some two hours yesterday ended with few decisions being made on Covid, leading some Westminster watchers to joke that perhaps ministers cracked out the wine and cheese as opposed to getting on with business. Following the talks, Boris Johnson delayed a decision on more restrictions in England, saying the data on omicron does not yet justify further curbs on social contact but that the government “reserve the possibility” to bring in additional measures in the days following. There are varying interpretations of how the meeting went down, with reports claiming that up to 12 ministers voiced their opposition to a lockdown. The Daily Telegraph, the PM’s former employer, says he was blocked by his colleagues from introducing new measures while other briefings say Johnson was among those pushing back on calls from scientists and experts to act sooner rather than later. Elsewhere, the PM continues to insist a wine and cheese gathering in the Downing Street garden was a work meeting.

