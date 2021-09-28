Inside Politics: Fuel prices soar as Johnson puts army on standby

With no immediate end in sight to the ongoing fuel crisis, Boris Johnson has made a formal request to put troops on standby to deliver petrol and diesel across the UK as prices soar due to unprecedented demand. Back at Labour conference in Brighton, Keir Starmer has been hit by the resignation of a shadow cabinet minister amid a row over wage policy. Elsewhere, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, pledged to spend an extra £28bn on making the UK economy more green. And later today Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, sets out the party’s stance on crime.

