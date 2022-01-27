Another day, another delay. The Sue Gray report into Downing Street and Whitehall drinks gatherings was not published on Wednesday because it is going through final legal and human resources checks – and to make sure it doesn’t cut across the Met Police probe. It might come out today, or tomorrow…or possibly even Monday, but once again, nobody really knows. Meanwhile, Operation Save Big Dog has been continuing apace this week, with the prime minister said to have been meeting wavering MPs in his office as he seeks to shore up support among MPs ahead of a potential no confidence vote, which looks as though it will be triggered regardless of what the report concludes, according to The Guardian, which this morning splashes on a story saying senior back benchers with nothing to lose will move as a collective when the document finally drops. Away from partygate, there was little reprieve for Johnson as he once again faced claims of being economical with the truth, after an email emerged suggesting he did in fact authorise the extraction of animals from Afghanistan, despite a previous denial.

Inside the bubble

Commons proceedings get underway with Defra questions at 9.30am, followed by any urgent questions at 10.30am. After that is the weekly business statement by Commons leader Jacob Rees-Moggs. The main business is a debate in the chamber this afternoon to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.