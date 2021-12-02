Inside Politics: Johnson insists rules were followed at No 10 Covid lockdown party

Boris Johnson is once again embroiled in a storm over whether or not rules have been broken, this time in respect to a Christmas party held at No 10 last year while lockdown curbs were in place. At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, the PM didn’t deny that a gathering took place, insisting “all guidance was followed”. But Labour leader Keir Starmer, quoting Tier 3 restrictions for London at the time, which stated that work or Christmas parties were not allowed, wasn’t so sure. “Both of those things can’t be true,” he said of Johnson’s response. “He’s taking the British public for fools.” This all feels a bit familiar, doesn’t it? Elsewhere, government scientists can’t rule out that omicron could cause the biggest wave of Covid infections yet, Emmanuel Macron has called Johnson a clown and Jacob Rees-Mogg is being investigated by the independent parliamentary standards commissioner. Voters head to the polls in the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.

Inside the bubble

House of Commons sits from 9.30am with international trade questions. Afterwards, weekly business statement from Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader. Later, Chris Bryant, chair of the standards committee, gives a statement on review of MPs’ code of conduct.