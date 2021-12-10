There was some good news for Boris Johnson yesterday as he and wife Carrie welcomed a “healthy baby girl” into the world. But that’s where the joy ended for the Johnsons. The PM is now fighting three major political fires after an official investigation found that he asked a Tory donor for cash for the lavish refurbishment of his Downing Street flat – despite telling a separate inquiry months later that he knew nothing about the money. Reports this morning say that Lord Geidt, Johnson’s standards adviser who carried out the initial probe, may quit if he does not receive a satisfactory answer as to why he appears to have been misled, piling further pressure on the PM. Meanwhile, it looks like the Christmas party story is going to just keep running and running. Last night fresh details emerged saying Jack Doyle, the PM’s top communications adviser, attended the 18 December bash – and even handed out awards to staff. No 10’s party position appears more untenable by the day. There is also the small matter of a major Tory rebellion on new Covid rules. The PM is taking some time off to spend with his family but will no doubt have a peek at this morning’s headlines, which once again make dire reading. “Another day, another lie”, says the Daily Mirror.

Inside the bubble

Commons sits from 9.30 to debate a series of private members’ bills