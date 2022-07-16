It was the inquiry that threatened to trigger Boris Johnson’s departure from Downing Street – until the fibs told over the Chris Pincher groping allegations did the job instead.

I’m referring to the contempt inquiry by a committee of MPs into whether the prime minister lied to the Commons over what he knew about the No 10 parties, the original scandal.

The investigation has been all-but forgotten in the extraordinary drama of Mr Johnson’s demise and the scramble to replace him, but it has not gone away – and very much still matters.