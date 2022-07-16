Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why Boris Johnson cannot escape the Commons inquiry into his Partygate ‘lies’ despite resigning

The investigation into the prime minister’s alleged contempt of parliament is gathering pace – and still matters, writes Rob Merrick

Sunday 17 July 2022 00:47
Comments
(PA)

It was the inquiry that threatened to trigger Boris Johnson’s departure from Downing Street – until the fibs told over the Chris Pincher groping allegations did the job instead.

I’m referring to the contempt inquiry by a committee of MPs into whether the prime minister lied to the Commons over what he knew about the No 10 parties, the original scandal.

The investigation has been all-but forgotten in the extraordinary drama of Mr Johnson’s demise and the scramble to replace him, but it has not gone away – and very much still matters.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in