Why Boris Johnson cannot escape the Commons inquiry into his Partygate ‘lies’ despite resigning
The investigation into the prime minister’s alleged contempt of parliament is gathering pace – and still matters, writes Rob Merrick
It was the inquiry that threatened to trigger Boris Johnson’s departure from Downing Street – until the fibs told over the Chris Pincher groping allegations did the job instead.
I’m referring to the contempt inquiry by a committee of MPs into whether the prime minister lied to the Commons over what he knew about the No 10 parties, the original scandal.
The investigation has been all-but forgotten in the extraordinary drama of Mr Johnson’s demise and the scramble to replace him, but it has not gone away – and very much still matters.
