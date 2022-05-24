Inside Politics: New hangover
Boris Johnson and Met Police under pressure as photo emerges showing PM raising a glazz of fizz at Downing Street gathering during lockdown, writes Matt Mathers
Sue Gray’s Partygate report could be published as early as “tomorrow morning”. Heard that one before? Boris Johnson and The Met Police are under pressure this morning after a picture was published showing the PM raising a glass of fizz at a Downing Street gathering. Elsewhere, cabinet meets to discuss the economy and the cost of living crisis.
Inside the bubble
Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today:
