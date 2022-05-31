Inside Politics: Pounds and ounces
Former attorney general among four more Tory MPs calling for Boris Johnson to quit as revolt over Partygate report grows, writes Matt Mathers
Thousands of Britons are facing travel chaos at airports as they try to get away for the half-term holidays, with some even missing flights. There is also no escape for Boris Johnson from questions about his leadership as more Tory MPs call on him to quit.
Inside the bubble
Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today:
