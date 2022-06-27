Inside Politics: Hangovers

There will be plenty of sore heads heading out of Glastonbury this morning following a weekend of hedonism at the famous Worthy Farm site. Boris Johnson is failing to shift his leadership hangover as the plotting against him ramps up again in the wake of last week’s byelection defeats. The PM will use meetings at the G7 summit today to press for more support for Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses leaders.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway at 2.30 pm with levelling up questions, followed by any post-weekend urgent questions or ministerial statements. After that comes the second reading of the Northern Ireland protocol bill, anytime after 3.30 pm.