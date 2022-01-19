Inside Politics: Red wall Tories plot to put Big Dog down

After days of lying low in the kennel, the Big Dog was back out on the airwaves yesterday to defend himself against the partygate scandal. But there was little bark from Boris Johnson as he appeared on Sky News, tail between his legs, to deny claims by Dominic Cummings that he lied to parliament about the May 2020 garden bash. Denials and apologies by the PM, who looked very much a shadow of his former self, did little to convince many Tory MPs that he is still their master and the man to lead them forward. There is particular disquiet among the 2019 intake, many of them red wallers, who met to discuss his future, sparking speculation that a no confidence vote could be triggered within days. Away from partygate, which continues to dominate the papers and news websites, the PM is expected to announce an easing of Covid restrictions when he makes a statement to the Commons later. Matt Hancock has popped up in a somewhat unlikely setting.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for: