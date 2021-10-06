Boris Johnson will later this morning pull down the curtain on Tory conference in Manchester with a keynote speech to the party faithful from a “Trump-inspired” auditorium. Will he pull a rabbit out of the hat during his address? This year’s event has been somewhat low-key, with few exciting policy announcements. But many suspect the PM, never one to shy away from the limelight, might have something up his sleeve on the final day. Elsewhere, Johnson dismissed inflation fears in a series of interviews with broadcasters yesterday, Sajid Javid has suggested health care starts at home and the inquiry into Sarah Everard’s case has been branded toothless.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: