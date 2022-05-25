Inside Politics: Gray Day
Senior civil servant Sue Gray set to release Partygate report as No 10 prepares to announce measures to help with cost of living crisis, writes Matt Mathers
Today is the day. The wait is finally over as Sue Gray is expected to release her much-anticipated report into Partygate. Elsewhere, the government is reportedly preparing to announce measures to ease the cost of living crisis as early as tomorrow. Why the sudden rush?
Inside the bubble
Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today:
