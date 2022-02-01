Inside Politics: Johnson survives Gray partygate update

Sue Gray’s “update” into Downing Street and Whitehall drinks gatherings may have been heavily censored due to the intervention of the Met Police, but it was damning nonetheless: “There were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” it said. “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place.” Not only did the senior civil servant offer this scathing assessment of the culture within Downing Street, but she also confirmed Scotland Yard detectives are investigating no fewer than 12 separate events, one of which is alleged to have taken place in the flat Boris and Carrie Johnson share with their children in Downing Street – one that No 10 has denied ever happened. Following what reports say was a relatively successful appearance at a meeting of Conservative MPs after his statement to the Commons, it appears that the prime minister, once branded a “greased piglet” by David Cameron, is safe from an immediate trip to the abattoir. But with No 10 last night committing to releasing Gray’s findings in full following pressure from MPs – and the Met’s bombshell announcement that it is in possession of 500 pages of evidence and 300 photographs – the backbench butchers may be of the view that this little piggy is still a long way from home.

Inside the bubble

Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for: