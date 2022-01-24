Inside Politics: Islamophobia claim rocks Tories as PM fights for life over partygate

This week is going to be another huge one in Westminster as all attention turns to the publication of Sue Gray’s investigation into Downing Street drinks gatherings and alleged rule-breaking during Covid restrictions. The findings of the senior civil servant’s probe are expected to come out in the next few days and could well decide Boris Johnson’s fate. Already hanging onto No 10 by his fingertips, the prime minister has been forced to launch an official inquiry after an MP claimed she was sacked from a ministerial post because of her “Muslimness”. Elsewhere, reports say the Foreign Office has begun to remove staff from the British embassy in Ukraine as Russia moves closer to invading its neighbour.

Inside the bubble

Commons action kicks off at 2.30pm with levelling up questions to Michael Gove and his junior ministers. After that comes any post-weekend urgent questions followed by an SNP opposition day debate on the cost of living crisis. Later, MPs will go through the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill. Labour’s Darren Jones has an adjournment debate on access to NHS dentistry services in Bristol and the South West.