Inside Politics: ‘Drop in the ocean’

Happy Easter weekend. Unless of course, you are Boris Johnson, or a backbench Tory MP still feeling the heat over the prime minister’s Covid law-breaking. Johnson goes into the holidays with questions remaining over his future and will be preparing for a difficult few days in the Commons next week when he addresses MPs to “set the record start” on his previous Partygate statements to the House. That will reignite claims by opposition parties that he mislead parliament and therefore must resign. In his political career, Johnson has come back from the dead on several occasions before. But will he be resurrected from the Partygate scandal? Only time will tell.

