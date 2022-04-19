Inside Politics: ‘We will fight’

The Easter reprieve is over for Boris Johnson, who faces MPs for the first time since being issued a fine for breaking Covid laws. The prime minister, who today marks 1,000 days in office, is expected to apologise for the breach and claim that any previous statements to the house on Partygate were made in good faith. Away from Partygate, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Putin’s war has entered another new phase after his troops launched a fresh offensive in the Donbas region.

Inside the bubble

Commons business gets underway with health questions at 2.30pm. Following that comes any urgent questions and ministerial statements. Later Tim Farron, the former Lib Dem leader and MP, has a motion on sewage before the second reading of the Online Safety Bill.